Nalanda: Ragging allegations in hostler after student falls to death
Sonam Kumari, a 20-year-old civil engineering student at Chandi Engineering College in Chandi, Nalanda district, died after allegedly falling from her hostel's third-floor roof on September 24, 2024.
While authorities are treating it as a suspected suicide, many students say ongoing ragging by peers and harassment by the college principal pushed her to this point.
Protests turn violent, students demand accountability
Students have accused Principal Dr. Gopal Nandan of negligence, claiming he refused to send the college vehicle for Sonam because it might "get dirty."
Sonam was eventually taken to Chandi Referral Hospital but did not survive.
Protests soon turned violent as students demanded accountability and action against the principal.
Her family has denied that exam stress played a role, while investigations into both her death and the harassment allegations continue.