Nalanda: Ragging allegations in hostler after student falls to death

Protests turn violent, students demand accountability

Students have accused Principal Dr. Gopal Nandan of negligence, claiming he refused to send the college vehicle for Sonam because it might "get dirty."

Sonam was eventually taken to Chandi Referral Hospital but did not survive.

Protests soon turned violent as students demanded accountability and action against the principal.

Her family has denied that exam stress played a role, while investigations into both her death and the harassment allegations continue.