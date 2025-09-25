Tamil Nadu boy dies after eating birthday cake at school

Cake might have been spoiled, but father questions this

Mithun was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Early reports suggest the four-day-old cake might have been spoiled, but his father is questioning this since Mithun's sister ate the same cake without any problems.

The family wants a full investigation into possible medical negligence or foul play.

Authorities are waiting for forensic results as the community pushes for better food safety and emergency care in schools.