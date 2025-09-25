Next Article
Tamil Nadu boy dies after eating birthday cake at school
India
An eight-year-old boy named Mithun, studying in Class 2 at a private school in Ranipettai, Tamil Nadu, tragically passed away during lunch break.
He ate homemade food and a piece of cake, after which his friends noticed his face swelling before he collapsed.
Cake might have been spoiled, but father questions this
Mithun was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Early reports suggest the four-day-old cake might have been spoiled, but his father is questioning this since Mithun's sister ate the same cake without any problems.
The family wants a full investigation into possible medical negligence or foul play.
Authorities are waiting for forensic results as the community pushes for better food safety and emergency care in schools.