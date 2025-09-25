India may ditch US for French jet engines India Sep 25, 2025

India is now considering French-made jet engines for its new fighter jets after talks with the US slowed down.

Discussions are underway with France's Safran SA, but it's still up in the air whether India will just buy the engines or team up for joint production.

Originally, the plan was to use US-made GE F-414 engines for the Tejas Mark-2, and during Biden's time in office, India and the US agreed to jointly manufacture these engines.