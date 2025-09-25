Next Article
Ladakh violence: BJP accuses Congress, curfew imposed in Leh
India
Tensions flared in Ladakh after violence left four people dead and 90 injured, prompting a curfew in Leh.
The BJP accused Congress of fueling the chaos, sharing videos they say show a Congress councilor instigating a mob.
Extra police and CRPF were called in to calm things down.
Wangchuk ends hunger strike
While this was happening, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood.
The Home Ministry claimed his speeches inspired protests that turned violent, but Wangchuk pushed back—saying he doesn't believe Congress has that much sway over local youth.
For now, Ladakh remains under central rule as calls continue for more rights and protections for its people.