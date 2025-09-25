Why PM Modi is talking about Deendayal Upadhyaya today India Sep 25, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a key political thinker from the 20th century.

Modi highlighted Upadhyaya's Integral Humanism philosophy—an idea that blends Indian cultural values with balanced development for people, society, and nature.

He also pointed out Upadhyaya's belief in Antyodaya, or uplifting the most vulnerable, as a core principle for building a stronger India.

Even now, leaders like Amit Shah say Upadhyaya's ideas still shape how India thinks about self-reliance and inclusive growth.