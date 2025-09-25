Why PM Modi is talking about Deendayal Upadhyaya today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a key political thinker from the 20th century.
Modi highlighted Upadhyaya's Integral Humanism philosophy—an idea that blends Indian cultural values with balanced development for people, society, and nature.
He also pointed out Upadhyaya's belief in Antyodaya, or uplifting the most vulnerable, as a core principle for building a stronger India.
Even now, leaders like Amit Shah say Upadhyaya's ideas still shape how India thinks about self-reliance and inclusive growth.
Interesting fact
Here's a fun bit—while most students wore Western suits to their government exams back in the day, Upadhyaya showed up in his dhoti, kurta, and cap...and still topped!
This reflected his commitment to Indian traditions even as he pursued modern education.
Decades after his mysterious death in 1968, his mix of tradition and progress continues to inspire Indian politics.