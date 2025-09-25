CBSE announces 2026 board exam dates: What's new
CBSE just dropped the dates for the 2026 board exams—mark your calendars for February 17.
The big news? Class 10 students get two chances in one academic year, and only your best score will count.
Class 12 students stick to the usual single session, but there's a promise of quicker results.
Class 10 students get 2 chances
Class 10 exams will run in two sessions: the first from February 17 to March 6, and an optional second round from May 15 to June 1.
Both have the same syllabus and marking scheme.
This means you can retake core subjects or try to boost your score without waiting months for a supplementary exam.
Class 12 students, rejoice!
Class 12 exams are set from February 17 to April 9, with CBSE starting answer sheet evaluations about 10 days after each test.
Evaluation of answer scripts for each subject is completed within 12 days after it starts.