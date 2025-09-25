'No jobs even after clearing TET': Candidates stop MP's car
On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, hundreds of young people who cleared the 2022 West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) stopped TMC MP Sougata Ray and MLA Nirmal Ghosh's cars in Barasat.
Their demand? To finally be hired for thousands of open government school teaching jobs.
The protest lasted over an hour, got tense with police baton charges, and happened on the same day new TET results for nearly 2.8 lakh candidates were set to be published.
Protestors say over 50,000 teaching posts are still vacant
This protest shines a light on West Bengal's ongoing education crisis—protestors claim that over 50,000 teaching posts are still empty even though many have passed the exams.
Frustrated aspirants say they're tired of waiting while political scandals from a 2016 recruitment scam still haunt the system.
With court-ordered reforms due by year-end, there's growing pressure for real change so qualified teachers can finally get to work in classrooms that need them.