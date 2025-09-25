'No jobs even after clearing TET': Candidates stop MP's car

Protestors say over 50,000 teaching posts are still vacant

This protest shines a light on West Bengal's ongoing education crisis—protestors claim that over 50,000 teaching posts are still empty even though many have passed the exams.

Frustrated aspirants say they're tired of waiting while political scandals from a 2016 recruitment scam still haunt the system.

With court-ordered reforms due by year-end, there's growing pressure for real change so qualified teachers can finally get to work in classrooms that need them.