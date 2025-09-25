Kanya Pujan during Navratri 2025: Date, significance, and rituals
Kanya Pujan is a special ritual during Navratri where young girls, seen as living symbols of Goddess Durga, are honored.
This year, the main day to celebrate is Maha Ashtami—September 30, 2025—with some families also marking it on Maha Navami (October 1).
The most auspicious time for the ceremony is late morning on September 30.
Here's how the ritual is performed
Families invite girls aged 2-10 to their homes, wash their feet, put a tilak on their foreheads, and treat them to classic dishes like puri, halwa, and chana.
Gifts like bangles or clothes are given too—it's all about showing respect and seeking blessings.
Significance of Kanya Pujan
Kanya Pujan isn't just tradition; it's a celebration of girl power and the divine feminine.
By honoring these girls, people hope for prosperity and protection through Navratri's nine nights—a reminder of strength and purity at the heart of the festival.