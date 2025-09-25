Kanya Pujan during Navratri 2025: Date, significance, and rituals India Sep 25, 2025

Kanya Pujan is a special ritual during Navratri where young girls, seen as living symbols of Goddess Durga, are honored.

This year, the main day to celebrate is Maha Ashtami—September 30, 2025—with some families also marking it on Maha Navami (October 1).

The most auspicious time for the ceremony is late morning on September 30.