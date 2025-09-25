LOADING...
India fires Agni-Prime missile from train launcher for first time
The test was conducted using a rail-based mobile launcher system for the first time

By Mudit Dube
Sep 25, 2025
09:42 am
What's the story

India has successfully test-fired its Agni-Prime missile, which has a range of up to 2,000km. The test was conducted using a rail-based mobile launcher system for the first time. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the successful test in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and Armed Forces for this achievement.

Strategic advancement

Features of Agni-Prime missile

The Agni-Prime missile is a new generation weapon system with advanced features. It is a significant step in India's quest to enhance its strategic capabilities. The rail-based mobile launcher used for this test can move freely on the rail network without any prior conditions, enabling cross-country mobility. This system allows forces to carry out launches within short reaction times while keeping operational visibility low.

Global standing

Major boost to India's deterrence and defense capabilities

The successful flight test of the Agni-Prime missile has put India in the elite club of nations with canisterized launch systems that can be launched from an on-the-move rail network. This development is a major boost to India's deterrence and defense capabilities. The Agni-Prime missile's increased mobility and reduced reaction time are key factors in enhancing these strategic capabilities.

