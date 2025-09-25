India successfully tests Agni-P missile using rail-based launcher India Sep 25, 2025

India just pulled off a successful test of its Agni-P ballistic missile, which can carry nuclear warheads.

The launch happened at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha, with the DRDO using a special rail-based launcher—making it easy to move and hard to spot.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how this setup provides cross-country mobility and reduced visibility for the missile.