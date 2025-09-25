Next Article
India successfully tests Agni-P missile using rail-based launcher
India just pulled off a successful test of its Agni-P ballistic missile, which can carry nuclear warheads.
The launch happened at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island in Odisha, with the DRDO using a special rail-based launcher—making it easy to move and hard to spot.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how this setup provides cross-country mobility and reduced visibility for the missile.
Agni-P packed with smart tech
Agni-P is packed with smart tech, like advanced navigation systems (INS and MINS) that work with GPS and NaVIC satellites for super-accurate targeting.
Its canisterized design means it's ready to go on short notice and simple to transport.
After several successful trials, DRDO plans a few more tests before officially adding it to India's defense lineup.