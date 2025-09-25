Next Article
Chandigarh college fires professor over sexual harassment allegations
India
A Chandigarh college has let go of an assistant professor after its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) confirmed he sexually harassed female students, including minors.
The investigation found he sent inappropriate late-night messages that made students feel uncomfortable and intimidated.
The Governing Body fired him and took away his benefits.
Student testimonies and WhatsApp chats were key evidence in the case.
The college says this move isn't just about holding someone accountable—it's also about showing zero tolerance for harassment and making sure campus stays a safe, respectful place for everyone.
The ICC handled the case under India's Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.