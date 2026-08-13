Bihar students begin indefinite hunger strike demanding Mithilesh Tiwari's resignation
India
Bihar students are starting an indefinite hunger strike on August 18 at Gardanibagh, pushing for Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari's resignation and the release of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) four notification.
Student leader Dilip says this protest comes after months of waiting and disappointment.
Students demand recruitment and evaluation reforms
Students feel let down by Tiwari, who promised TRE four would be announced by July 2026 but didn't deliver.
Earlier protests in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Jantar Mantar went nowhere, so now they're demanding a single-stage exam, faster librarian recruitment, strict domicile rules, and fair evaluations.
If their demands aren't met in five days, they plan to march to the Legislative Assembly.