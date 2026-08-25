BPSC row: Police use water cannons as students break barricades

He added, "We want to state clearly that a single-stage examination must be implemented for TRE 4.0 (Teacher Recruitment Exam) at all costs, and negative marking should be abolished. There are numerous other issues as well—regarding the BPSC, BSSC, Sub-Inspector recruitment...the government has offered no assurances."

DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh said cops will stop them before reaching the restricted area.

"However, the dialogue has been positive...So, I expect the turnout to be lower and that they will agree."