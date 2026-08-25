BPSC row: Police use water cannons as students break barricades
What's the story
The Bihar Police and students came face to face as the latter attempted to march toward Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. "We have been on a hunger strike for nine days, yet no one is willing to listen to us... Just imagine—had the government engaged in dialogue, this situation would not have arisen... We are heading towards the Chief Minister's residence," Sushil Kumar from the Congress Party said ahead of the protest.
Twitter Post
Police and students come face to face
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Police and students come face to face as they march towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/n0LNfCtRqr— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026
Demands
DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh says, 'We will stop them'
He added, "We want to state clearly that a single-stage examination must be implemented for TRE 4.0 (Teacher Recruitment Exam) at all costs, and negative marking should be abolished. There are numerous other issues as well—regarding the BPSC, BSSC, Sub-Inspector recruitment...the government has offered no assurances."
DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh said cops will stop them before reaching the restricted area.
"However, the dialogue has been positive...So, I expect the turnout to be lower and that they will agree."
Cops
Police resorted to lathi charges
But after hundreds of students and jobseekers broke through police barricades, police resorted to lathi charges at multiple points and used water cannons to disperse them.
Police also detained students during their march toward Raj Bhavan.
The protests came a day after student representatives met with the Bihar administration. Although the discussions were described as encouraging, the protesters chose to continue their protests.
Govt
Bihar government has formed a five-member expert committee
The Bihar government has formed a five-member expert committee to suggest reforms in the state's examination system.
The committee will be headed by a serving or retired judge and is tasked with recommending comprehensive reforms to the state's examination system and suggesting measures to prevent question paper leaks.
The decision was announced by Bihar's General Administration Department (GAD) through a notification on Sunday.
Reform objectives
Committee has been given 3 months to submit report
The "Expert Committee on Examination Reforms" has been given three months to submit its report.
The panel will review the current institutional structure and infrastructure of the examination system.
It will also define the roles of examination boards and district administrations and recommend mechanisms in order to fix accountability for lapses during examinations.