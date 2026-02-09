Bihar: Male students mob woman reporter outside exam center

A woman television reporter was mobbed by a group of male students outside a Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exam center. The incident, which was caught on camera, has sparked outrage on social media . In the viral video, the reporter is seen talking to one student as others leave the center. A crowd soon gathers around her, pushing and shoving while invading her personal space.

Confrontation Reporter questioned if these boys will become cops In the video, the reporter is seen confronting one of the students who allegedly misbehaved with her. She then asks, "Yeh police banege Bihar ke (Will these people become cops)?" The reporter expresses concern over the safety of women journalists who go to such places for public reactions but end up getting harassed instead.

Twitter Post Visuals of shocking incident Class 12th Students Misbehaved with a Reporter who came to take review of students after 12th Bihar Board Exam:

Online backlash Social media users' reactions to viral video The video has gone viral, and social media users have slammed the students for their behavior. One user wrote, "Crowds sometimes confuse momentary noise with power. Cameras arrive for reactions, but behavior in those seconds can end up defining far more than the exam ever did." Another user commented on the incident, saying, "Shocking behavior. Looks like they've never learned respect or basic manners."

