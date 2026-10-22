Bihar sub-inspector Anil Kumar Singh suspended after slapping, waving pistol
India
A Bihar Police sub-inspector, Anil Kumar Singh, has been suspended after a video showed him slapping a woman dancer and waving his pistol during a devotional event in Begusarai.
Things escalated when he tried to shut down the jagran and got into an altercation with the organizer, which led to protests from people at the event.
Police chief suspends Singh, probe underway
The police chief said Singh's methods were flawed and that his conduct has tarnished the image of the police force and suspended him right away.
While under suspension, he will stay at Police Lines in Begusarai and receive a subsistence allowance.
A detailed investigation is now underway into the video.