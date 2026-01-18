Bihar: Teen killed in road accident, bystanders loot fish
On Friday morning near Jhajhahat village, a speeding pickup truck carrying fish hit and killed Ritesh Kumar, a student on his way to coaching class in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.
The driver ran off after the crash, leaving the scene behind.
Family grief and shocking looting at the scene
Ritesh—reported to be either 13 or 17—was mourned by his devastated family right on the roadside.
While his loved ones grieved, bystanders started grabbing fish from the overturned truck instead of helping.
A viral video shows people quickly filling sacks with fish and leaving, with no clear indication that anyone intervened or offered help.
Police action and ongoing investigation
Police arrived soon after to clear the crowd and sent Ritesh's body for post-mortem.
They've seized the truck but are still searching for the driver.
Authorities say they're investigating the circumstances of the crash and the events that followed.