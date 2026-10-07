Bihar teen sets unique record in 'Candy Crush Saga'
What's the story
Shubham Kumar, a 19-year-old from Dighwara, Bihar, has made it to the International Book of Records for reaching Level 22,222 in the mobile game Candy Crush Saga. The record was set on July 5, 2026, when he was 19 years, 8 months, and 25 days old. The achievement is listed under the Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager) category.
Game details
About the game
Candy Crush Saga is a match-three puzzle game where players match candies of the same color to achieve specific goals.
As players progress through levels, they encounter new challenges.
While Kumar's achievement highlights his progress in the game, there is no information available on how long he played.
Achievement
Another record for Candy Crush
Kumar's achievement comes at a young age, but details about his school or college, academic performance, or other achievements are not mentioned in the listing.
Meanwhile, the Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Female) belongs to Dr. Esha Yadav, who reached level 17,834 on June 10, 2026.