Bihar teen's death now a homicide case India Jan 15, 2026

A 16-year-old girl in Supaul, Bihar, was found dead in her room—at first, it looked like she'd fallen down the stairs while watching TV.

But things changed fast: a postmortem revealed she'd actually been shot in the chest.

Her uncle lodged an unnatural death report citing a fall from a staircase; doctors alerted police to the suspicious nature of the death, and police began probing seriously after the postmortem revealed a bullet.