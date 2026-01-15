Bihar teen's death now a homicide case
A 16-year-old girl in Supaul, Bihar, was found dead in her room—at first, it looked like she'd fallen down the stairs while watching TV.
But things changed fast: a postmortem revealed she'd actually been shot in the chest.
Her uncle lodged an unnatural death report citing a fall from a staircase; doctors alerted police to the suspicious nature of the death, and police began probing seriously after the postmortem revealed a bullet.
What's happening with the investigation?
Doctors flagged suspicious injuries before sending her body for autopsy, where the bullet was found.
Now, police say they're looking at all possibilities after this shocking discovery.
The girl's father is a well-known contractor with political connections, and nobody has come forward against him.
The investigation is still wide open.