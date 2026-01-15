Next Article
Kerala CM Vijayan sends heartfelt Pongal wishes to Tamil Nadu
India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished everyone in Tamil Nadu a happy Pongal, sharing on X in Tamil and expressing hopes for harmony, happiness, shared prosperity, equality and justice.
He also hoped the festival would bring harmony and happiness.
Why this matters
Vijayan highlighted that Pongal is more than just a harvest festival—it's about equality, justice, human dignity, and unity across communities.
Kerala's nod to Tamil culture
Earlier, Kerala shifted the Pongal holiday to January 14 for six districts with large Tamil populations after a request from Tamil Nadu's CM.
It was a thoughtful move to help everyone celebrate together.