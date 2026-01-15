Extreme cold and pollution are putting pregnancies at risk, say Delhi doctors
Doctors in Delhi are raising the alarm: this winter's harsh cold and high pollution levels in North India are making preterm births and pregnancy complications more likely.
With temperatures dropping 10°C below normal, they're urging pregnant women to take extra care.
Pollution and cold linked to early births, low birth weight
Recent research shows that higher air pollution (PM2.5) can bump up preterm birth risk by 12% for every 10 ug/m3 increase—and odds of premature delivery jump by 70% with high exposure.
Cold weather isn't helping either; it's tied to low birth weight and early labor, likely because of stress on the body.
What can pregnant women do?
Doctors recommend keeping warm, eating a protein-rich diet, getting enough sleep, wearing masks outside, washing hands often, taking prescribed meds, and soaking up some sunlight daily for vitamin D.
Regular check-ups matter too—these small steps can help protect both mom and baby during tough winters like this one.