'Is compassion toward animals a crime in India?': Shantanu Naidu
Shantanu Naidu, who heads strategic initiatives at Tata Motors and is known as Ratan Tata's close aide, has spoken out after the Supreme Court suggested that people feeding stray dogs should take them home, following attacks on kids and seniors.
In a heartfelt video, Naidu defended those who care for strays—often paying for vaccinations and sterilizations themselves.
Naidu challenges court's take on animal care
Naidu asked, "Has compassion toward animals become a crime in India?" He pointed to the Constitution's call for citizens to protect nature and wildlife.
He also pushed back against feeding bans, noting a Delhi High Court order that recognized the right to feed community dogs.
Critique of government action—and call for better policies
Naidu didn't hold back on criticizing the government for not managing stray dog populations through proper sterilization programs.
He argued that it's not feeders but weak policies over decades that led to this issue.
He also warned against penalizing feeders.