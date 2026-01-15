'Is compassion toward animals a crime in India?': Shantanu Naidu India Jan 15, 2026

Shantanu Naidu, who heads strategic initiatives at Tata Motors and is known as Ratan Tata's close aide, has spoken out after the Supreme Court suggested that people feeding stray dogs should take them home, following attacks on kids and seniors.

In a heartfelt video, Naidu defended those who care for strays—often paying for vaccinations and sterilizations themselves.