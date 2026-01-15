Shatrujeet Singh Kapur is now the ITBP chief

Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a senior IPS officer from Haryana, has been appointed as the new Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This move comes shortly after he was removed as Haryana's top cop following controversy over a fellow officer's suicide.

Why does this matter? Kapur's appointment is making headlines because it follows serious allegations—after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide last October, his note accused Kapur and others of caste discrimination and harassment.

An FIR was filed and Kapur was questioned by a Special Investigation Team just last month.

The timing adds extra scrutiny to his new role.

Who is Shatrujeet Singh Kapur? Kapur was born in 1966 in Jind, Haryana, and holds an engineering degree from NIT Kurukshetra.

Since joining the IPS in 1991, he's worked in roles ranging from CBI investigator to UN peacekeeper in Kosovo.

He led Haryana Police until recently and will head ITBP until October 31, 2026.