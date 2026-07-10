Bihar government to sack 3,000 teachers hired using fake degrees 

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'Zero tolerance policy' toward corruption

Tiwary emphasized that both the Centre and Bihar government have a "zero tolerance" policy toward corruption. "The NDA governments...follow a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption. I must point out that the vigilance inquiry into the matter was ordered by Nitish Kumar when he was the chief minister," the minister said. Officials also revealed that some teachers had resigned before disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against them, but they will also face departmental action.