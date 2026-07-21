Bihar to roll out anti gambling bill this monsoon session
India
Bihar is gearing up to roll out a strict new anti-gambling law in the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The bill will ban both offline and online gambling, including betting apps and websites.
If you're caught for the first time, you could face up to three years in jail and a ₹5 lakh fine; repeat offenders risk even steeper penalties: up to 7 years behind bars and a ₹10 lakh fine.
Bihar to prosecute facilitators, dismantle networks
This bill isn't just about punishing gamblers. Anyone helping run these platforms, like those offering payment services or advertising betting sites, can also be prosecuted.
Bihar's goal this time is clear: break up the entire network that keeps illegal gambling going, not just go after individual players.