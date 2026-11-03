Bihar to teach classes 1 and 2 in regional languages
India
Bihar is rolling out a new plan: starting next academic session, kids in classes one and two at government schools will get to learn in their own regional languages, like Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Bajjika.
It's all about helping students connect with their roots and making lessons feel more familiar, right in line with the National Education Policy.
SCERT prepares textbooks and plans workshops
The SCERT team is busy creating fresh textbooks for these languages (including Magahi, Surjapuri, and Angika) so students can actually study subjects in their mother tongue.
The council recently organized a workshop and will hold two more such programs in the future.
This one regional language arrangement will also be introduced later for students of classes 3 to 5!