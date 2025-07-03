Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Bihar traders shoot Assam youth during business tour
A heated argument at a market in Assam's Biswanath district took a serious turn when two traders from Bihar shot and injured a local chilly seller on Wednesday night.
The clash happened in Joypur, Gohpur, and it quickly escalated into violence.
TL;DR
One shooter caught, other still on the run
Locals managed to catch one of the shooters and handed him over to the police, while the other escaped and is still being searched for.
The injured trader is now in the hospital recovering, as authorities try to piece together what led to this sudden violence.