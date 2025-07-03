Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Tragic collision: 4 dead, 6 injured in Amritsar
A serious crash in Amritsar on Thursday left four people dead and six others hurt after an overloaded auto-rickshaw carrying nine passengers collided head-on with a car on Tarn Taran road.
The impact was so severe that four people died due to the collision.
The car's driver is also being treated for injuries
The six injured—including two kids and three women—were rushed to the hospital.
The car's driver, who was alone, is also being treated for injuries.
It's a tough moment for everyone involved.
Police are now investigating what went wrong.
The tragedy highlights how dangerous overloading vehicles can be and why better road safety matters for everyone in the city.