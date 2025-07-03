Calcutta High Court considers 'In-Camera' hearing for monk
The Calcutta High Court is considering a closed-door (in-camera) hearing for a high-profile rape case involving Swami Pradiptananda, a recent Padma Shri awardee.
A woman has accused the monk of repeatedly sexually assaulting her since 2013, saying he promised her a teaching job but instead abused her and forced her to have an abortion.
Maharaj denies all allegations, calls them 'baseless'
Instead of appearing before police, Maharaj went to the High Court asking to cancel the FIR against him.
The court has told him to apply for an in-camera hearing by July 4, with the state's response due by July 7.
The woman also says she was threatened by his associates after speaking out.
The court's decision on holding a private hearing could shape how much public attention this sensitive case receives going forward.