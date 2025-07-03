Calcutta High Court considers 'In-Camera' hearing for monk

TL;DR

Maharaj denies all allegations, calls them 'baseless'

Instead of appearing before police, Maharaj went to the High Court asking to cancel the FIR against him.

The court has told him to apply for an in-camera hearing by July 4, with the state's response due by July 7.

The woman also says she was threatened by his associates after speaking out.

The court's decision on holding a private hearing could shape how much public attention this sensitive case receives going forward.