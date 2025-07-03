Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
MoD approves defence projects worth ₹1.05 lakh cr
India's Defence Acquisition Council, led by Rajnath Singh, just approved 10 major defense projects worth ₹1.05 lakh crore.
The focus? Building quick reaction missiles, electronic warfare gear, armored vehicles, and mine-hunting ships—all designed and made in India to boost our military's strength.
TL;DR
'Make in India' push will help protect skies, improve awareness
This is a big step toward making India more self-reliant in defense tech—less importing, more local innovation.
The new gear will help protect the skies, improve battlefield awareness, and keep our seas safer.
Plus, it supports the "Make in India" push, opening up opportunities for Indian engineers and manufacturers to shape the future of national security.