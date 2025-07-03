Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Uttarakhand CM urges prevention of 'Spit jihad' during Kanwar Yatra
With the Kanwar Yatra around the corner, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has checked in on preparations in Haridwar.
He's especially focused on stopping any repeat of "spit jihad"—past incidents where vendors were caught spitting on food.
The annual pilgrimage draws thousands of people coming to collect Ganga water.
TL;DR
Dhami's guidelines for a smoother yatra experience
Dhami wants the route to stay clean and safe, so he's asked food stalls to clearly show their licenses.
He's also encouraging Kanwariyas to skip loud DJs and keep their Kanwars manageable—basically, helping everyone have a smoother, safer yatra experience.