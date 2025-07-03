Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Uttarakhand CM urges prevention of 'Spit jihad' during Kanwar Yatra

With the Kanwar Yatra around the corner, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has checked in on preparations in Haridwar.

He's especially focused on stopping any repeat of "spit jihad"—past incidents where vendors were caught spitting on food.

The annual pilgrimage draws thousands of people coming to collect Ganga water.