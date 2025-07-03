Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
India's most wanted fugitives find safe haven in Nepal
More and more Indian criminals are crossing into Nepal to escape the law, thanks to the open 1,751-kilometer border where no passport or visa is needed.
Once across, they can disappear into cities like Kathmandu or Birgunj—big names like Lawrence Bishnoi's shooter Jaiprakash and Manoj Sahni have already done this.
Extradition process is slow and complicated
India and Nepal have an old extradition treaty from 1953, but it's complicated and slow.
All the paperwork and legal hurdles make it really hard for Indian police to get fugitives back.
Plus, these criminals often find local help in Nepal—like fake documents or legal advice—which makes tracking them down even trickier as cooperation between the two countries has cooled off recently.