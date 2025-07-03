India's most wanted fugitives find safe haven in Nepal

TL;DR

Extradition process is slow and complicated

India and Nepal have an old extradition treaty from 1953, but it's complicated and slow.

All the paperwork and legal hurdles make it really hard for Indian police to get fugitives back.

Plus, these criminals often find local help in Nepal—like fake documents or legal advice—which makes tracking them down even trickier as cooperation between the two countries has cooled off recently.