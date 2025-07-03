Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Tragic domestic violence incident in Assam
A tragic incident unfolded in Rangia, Assam, where Rahul Kumar Singh, a railway station master, allegedly stabbed his wife Anjali to death while their children were present.
After the attack, Singh fled and is currently missing. Police are actively searching for him and trying to understand what led to this shocking event.
Police arrived soon after and spoke with the children, who shared what they witnessed.
Forensic experts and CID teams are investigating the scene, and Anjali's body has been sent for postmortem.
Authorities say they're focused on finding Singh and getting answers for the family.