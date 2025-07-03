Next Article
India • Jul 03, 2025
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius
Delhi had a slightly cooler Thursday with highs of 36.9°C and lows of 27.7°C.
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms and rain on Friday, with similar temperatures sticking around.
Humidity was at 61% by evening.
TL;DR
Stay alert if you're heading out
Stormy weather could mess with daily plans—think heavy rain and lightning, so it's smart to stay alert if you're heading out.
On the bright side, air quality is sitting pretty at a healthy 72, so no worries about pollution for now.
July weather in Delhi
July in Delhi usually means hot days (31-38°C), plenty of humidity, and regular monsoon showers—about 10-15 rainy days this month isn't unusual.