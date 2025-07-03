Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius

TL;DR

Stay alert if you're heading out

Stormy weather could mess with daily plans—think heavy rain and lightning, so it's smart to stay alert if you're heading out.

On the bright side, air quality is sitting pretty at a healthy 72, so no worries about pollution for now.

July weather in Delhi

July in Delhi usually means hot days (31-38°C), plenty of humidity, and regular monsoon showers—about 10-15 rainy days this month isn't unusual.