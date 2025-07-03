Sigachi Industries updates factory incident death toll

TL;DR

Dust explosion, not reactor blast, likely cause of tragedy

Authorities have recovered most victims' bodies, with DNA tests needed for identification due to severe burns.

Sigachi Industries has promised full medical care for those hurt and ₹1 crore compensation for each deceased worker's family.

The government is investigating possible safety lapses like missing fire alarms or heat sensors.

Early reports suggest a dust explosion—not a reactor blast—caused the tragedy, and operations at the affected unit are suspended as inquiries continue.