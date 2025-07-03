Sigachi Industries updates factory incident death toll
A tragic explosion hit Sigachi Industries's cellulose factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, on June 30, 2025, killing 38 workers and injuring 33 others.
The blast happened during working hours in the spray dryer unit, causing the building to collapse while more than 140 people were inside—making it one of the state's worst industrial disasters.
Dust explosion, not reactor blast, likely cause of tragedy
Authorities have recovered most victims' bodies, with DNA tests needed for identification due to severe burns.
Sigachi Industries has promised full medical care for those hurt and ₹1 crore compensation for each deceased worker's family.
The government is investigating possible safety lapses like missing fire alarms or heat sensors.
Early reports suggest a dust explosion—not a reactor blast—caused the tragedy, and operations at the affected unit are suspended as inquiries continue.