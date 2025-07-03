Next Article

India • Jul 03, 2025 Court rejects request in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

A Pune court has turned down a request from Satyaki Savarkar (Vinayak Savarkar's grandnephew) to make Rahul Gandhi hand over a book he mentioned during a 2023 speech in London.

Satyaki filed a defamation case, claiming Gandhi's remarks damaged his family's legacy.

But the court ruled that asking Gandhi for the book would go against Article 20(3) of the Constitution.