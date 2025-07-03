Next Article
Court rejects request in Rahul Gandhi defamation case
A Pune court has turned down a request from Satyaki Savarkar (Vinayak Savarkar's grandnephew) to make Rahul Gandhi hand over a book he mentioned during a 2023 speech in London.
Satyaki filed a defamation case, claiming Gandhi's remarks damaged his family's legacy.
But the court ruled that asking Gandhi for the book would go against Article 20(3) of the Constitution.
TL;DR
Ruling ensures fair trials in politically charged cases
This decision is important because it protects people from being forced to provide evidence against themselves—a key right under Indian law.
Especially in high-profile, politically charged cases like this, the ruling helps ensure fair trials and reminds us that even public figures have strong legal protections.