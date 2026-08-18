Bihar transfers Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha after AK-47 firing
India
Bihar's government has transferred Siwan's police chief, Puran Kumar Jha, after a police constable fired an AK-47 during student protests in the district on July 25, 2026.
The use of such a weapon sparked a row.
Constable suspended in Siwan, officers unmoved
The constable who fired the gun has been suspended, but other officers from that day have not been moved yet.
Jha's transfer is the first big step by authorities, and the government is still deciding if more action will follow as public pressure continues.