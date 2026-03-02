Bihar: Under-construction bridge collapses in Gopalganj, no 1 injured

Locals demand investigation into construction agency, officials involved

People nearby said they heard a loud crack and blamed the collapse on shoddy materials and weak steel reinforcement.

They're now calling for a proper investigation into the construction agency and officials involved.

Bihar has seen several bridge collapses lately—including in Bhagalpur and Araria—so authorities have paused work at the site to figure out what went wrong and are facing pressure to step up oversight on future projects.