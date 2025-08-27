Next Article
Bihar woman dies after in-laws demand gold chain as dowry
A 20-year-old woman, DC Kumari, was found dead in Khagaria district, Bihar, after reportedly facing ongoing dowry harassment from her in-laws.
She had been married for about a year when her father says the in-laws demanded a gold chain as dowry and threatened violence when he asked for more time.
Accused still on run
Kumari's relatives claim she was badly beaten before her death and showed clear signs of injury.
The family has filed a police complaint, but the accused are still on the run.
Sadly, cases like this keep happening across India—even with strict laws—showing that real change is still needed to end dowry-related violence.