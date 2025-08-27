India issues fresh flood warning to Pakistan 

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has issued flood warnings to Pakistan, predicting major floods in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers on August 27. This comes after India released excess water from several dams due to continuous rainfall in northern India. The Ministry of External Affairs sent these alerts on humanitarian grounds, even as routine hydrological data sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rising concerns Tawi river also at risk of flooding The Indian authorities have also issued alerts about the "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi River. "We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river," a source told PTI. The Tawi originates in the Himalayas and flows through Jammu before merging with Pakistan's Chenab.

Treaty details Indus Waters Treaty suspended The Indus Waters Treaty, which was signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, is the primary agreement that governs the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan. However, India had suspended regular hydrological data exchange with Pakistan after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this suspension, India continues to issue flood warnings to prevent loss of life and property across the border.

Pakistan Satellite images revealed Thein Dam was 97% full Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority announced late Tuesday that India had opened all gates of its Thein Dam on the Ravi River. A spokesperson for Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority claimed satellite images revealed Thein Dam was 97% full and could release water at any time. Pakistan received a warning from India to release water from the fast-filling Madhopur Dam the day before. Both dams are on the Ravi River, which flows from India's Punjab to Pakistan.