India issues fresh flood warning to Pakistan
What's the story
The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has issued flood warnings to Pakistan, predicting major floods in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers on August 27. This comes after India released excess water from several dams due to continuous rainfall in northern India. The Ministry of External Affairs sent these alerts on humanitarian grounds, even as routine hydrological data sharing under the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Rising concerns
Tawi river also at risk of flooding
The Indian authorities have also issued alerts about the "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi River. "We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river," a source told PTI. The Tawi originates in the Himalayas and flows through Jammu before merging with Pakistan's Chenab.
Twitter Post
Alerts sent on humanitarian grounds
The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has officially informed Paxtan about the release of water into the rivers, and huge floods will pass through the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers today.— Sniper (@avarakai) August 27, 2025
Data was shared. India is doing its limited bit.
CM Maryam is vacationing in Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/byXYGMNqmO
Treaty details
Indus Waters Treaty suspended
The Indus Waters Treaty, which was signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, is the primary agreement that governs the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan. However, India had suspended regular hydrological data exchange with Pakistan after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this suspension, India continues to issue flood warnings to prevent loss of life and property across the border.
Pakistan
Satellite images revealed Thein Dam was 97% full
Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority announced late Tuesday that India had opened all gates of its Thein Dam on the Ravi River. A spokesperson for Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority claimed satellite images revealed Thein Dam was 97% full and could release water at any time. Pakistan received a warning from India to release water from the fast-filling Madhopur Dam the day before. Both dams are on the Ravi River, which flows from India's Punjab to Pakistan.
Flood risks
802 dead so far
Pakistan began forceful evacuations on Friday. According to the national authority, the number of displaced individuals in Pakistani Punjab has surpassed 150,000, with about 35,000 leaving voluntarily since August 14. In particular, authorities are evacuating people from hundreds of villages near three rivers in Punjab province—the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab—with assistance from army troops. Flooding in Pakistan has killed 802 people since the start of the monsoon season in late June, half of whom died this month alone.