Bihar woman says husband divorced her via WhatsApp
Rukhsana Khatoon from Begusarai, Bihar, says her husband divorced her by sending a "triple talaq" message on WhatsApp.
She also accuses her in-laws of demanding extra dowry—even after her family paid ₹51,000 in cash and two gold ornaments at the wedding.
Within a few months of the marriage, the demands grew to another ₹5 lakh.
Rukhsana claims she was beaten and thrown out of the house when she couldn't meet these demands.
Rukhsana's family has taken loans to help her husband's side
To help Rukhsana, her family reportedly pawned jewelry and took loans—giving around ₹16-17 lakh to her husband's side overall.
Even then, the harassment didn't stop; she alleges threats of violence and being forced into "halala."
For two years, Rukhsana has gone from one police station to another with little result.
Meanwhile, her husband filed a theft case against her.
The National Commission for Women has now asked police for a report on the illegal triple talaq within two days.