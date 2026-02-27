Bihar woman says husband divorced her via WhatsApp

Rukhsana's family has taken loans to help her husband's side

To help Rukhsana, her family reportedly pawned jewelry and took loans—giving around ₹16-17 lakh to her husband's side overall.

Even then, the harassment didn't stop; she alleges threats of violence and being forced into "halala."

For two years, Rukhsana has gone from one police station to another with little result.

Meanwhile, her husband filed a theft case against her.

The National Commission for Women has now asked police for a report on the illegal triple talaq within two days.