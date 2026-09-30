Bihar's Amni village government school staircase collapse kills Ritika Kumari
India
A tragic accident at a government primary school in Bihar's Amni village left a nine-year-old girl, Ritika Kumari, dead and three other students injured after the staircase suddenly collapsed on Wednesday.
The injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Amni parents and neighbors rescue students
Parents and neighbors rushed in to help pull students from the debris, highlighting just how unprepared schools can be for emergencies like this.
Officials have started taking stock of the situation, and there is now growing concern about the safety of the government school building in Amni village.