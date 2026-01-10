Bihar's bizarre 'pregnancy job' scam: Men tricked with fake ₹10L offer
A cyber gang in Nawada, Bihar, ran a wild scam offering men up to ₹10 lakh to "impregnate childless women."
Using names like "All India Pregnant Service" on Facebook and WhatsApp, they promised easy cash and even showed fake photos.
But once guys showed interest, the fraudsters demanded registration fees and hotel charges—again and again—until victims realized there were no jobs or women at all.
Police bust ringleader; public urged to stay sharp
Nawada Cyber Police have arrested Ranjan Kumar and detained a minor for running the racket. Four phones used for scamming were seized.
Deputy SP Nishu Mallik is urging everyone not to fall for high-reward social media offers and says any sketchy activity should be reported right away.
Similar scams have happened before in the area—so double-check before you trust anything that sounds too good to be true.