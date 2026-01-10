Bihar's bizarre 'pregnancy job' scam: Men tricked with fake ₹10L offer

Police bust ringleader; public urged to stay sharp

Nawada Cyber Police have arrested Ranjan Kumar and detained a minor for running the racket. Four phones used for scamming were seized.

Deputy SP Nishu Mallik is urging everyone not to fall for high-reward social media offers and says any sketchy activity should be reported right away.

Similar scams have happened before in the area—so double-check before you trust anything that sounds too good to be true.