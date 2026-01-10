IMD warns of fog, cold wave, and heavy rain across India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states, warning about dense fog, cold waves, and heavy rainfall.
Rajasthan faces an orange alert for intense fog and chilly temperatures, while Tamil Nadu is bracing for very heavy rain due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.
Why should you care?
If you're in North or Central India—think Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar or Madhya Pradesh—expect foggy mornings that could mess with travel plans and make commutes tricky.
Cold waves are also set to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and more.
Down south in Tamil Nadu, people are bracing for heavy rain and rough seas; fishermen have been told to stay ashore.
Basically: layer up if you're heading out and keep an eye on local updates!