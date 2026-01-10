IMD warns of fog, cold wave, and heavy rain across India

Why should you care?

If you're in North or Central India—think Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar or Madhya Pradesh—expect foggy mornings that could mess with travel plans and make commutes tricky.

Cold waves are also set to hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and more.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, people are bracing for heavy rain and rough seas; fishermen have been told to stay ashore.

Basically: layer up if you're heading out and keep an eye on local updates!