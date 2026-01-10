Ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh falls on stage during birthday bash
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief, turned 69 with a huge celebration in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.
The party took an unexpected turn when Singh lost his balance and fell while stepping onto the stage—but he was quickly helped up by supporters and carried on with the festivities.
Extravagant gifts and community moments
Singh's birthday was anything but low-key. He was gifted a champion racehorse worth ₹2.5 crore from a Haryana couple who even flew it in from London.
Other highlights included a gold chain from Thai boxing ambassador Aradhana Solanki and a special jacket from Haryana fans.
The celebrations also featured a massive feast for five lakh people, plus a sweet cake-cutting moment with two 10-year-old boys, Hassan Ahmad Khan and Abdul Nabi, who got to sit with Singh in his car as part of the eight-day event.