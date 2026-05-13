Bihar's EV Amendment Policy 2026 gives women ₹1L off
India
Bihar just announced a fresh Bihar Electric Vehicle (Amendment) Policy, 2026, making it easier (and cheaper) to go green.
If you're a woman buying an electric car, you get ₹1 lakh off; women and SC/ST buyers of two-wheelers snag ₹12,000, while others get ₹10,000.
Cargo three-wheelers also see big discounts.
The policy's goal? Hit 30% EV registrations by 2030, cut fuel use, and help the environment.
Bihar raises DA, plans ₹72,901Cr borrowing
The state is raising dearness allowance for government employees by 2%, starting January 2026.
There's also a plan to borrow ₹72,901 crore during the 2026-27 financial year.
Plus, Bihar approved the establishment of its Artificial Intelligence Mission with help from Singapore's GFTN to grow local tech skills and innovation initiatives.