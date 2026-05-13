Bihar's EV Amendment Policy 2026 gives women ₹1L off India May 13, 2026

Bihar just announced a fresh Bihar Electric Vehicle (Amendment) Policy, 2026, making it easier (and cheaper) to go green.

If you're a woman buying an electric car, you get ₹1 lakh off; women and SC/ST buyers of two-wheelers snag ₹12,000, while others get ₹10,000.

Cargo three-wheelers also see big discounts.

The policy's goal? Hit 30% EV registrations by 2030, cut fuel use, and help the environment.