Bihar's Manju Verma and Chandrashekhar Verma sentenced to 7 years
India
Big news from Bihar: former state social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma have been handed seven-year prison sentences for illegally keeping firearms.
This all started with a CBI raid back in 2018, which found a 3-0-3 rifle and other weapons at their properties.
Both have also been fined ₹50,000.
Illegal arms found in CBI raids
The illegal arms were found during a CBI investigation tied to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, when Verma was still an MLA.
Raids at her homes in Sripur Arjun Tola and Khanjhapur village led to the discovery of the weapons cache.
Their conviction marks another major moment in this high-profile case.