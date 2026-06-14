Bihar's Shubham Kumar and Danish Alam killed in Assam crash
India
Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Agniveervayu Danish Alam, both from Bihar, were among five Indian Air Force personnel who died in an aircraft crash in Assam on Saturday.
Kumar spoke to his mother just hours before, while Alam shared a photo from inside the plane that morning.
Both had achieved their dream of serving the nation.
Villagers plan tributes, family seeks aid
Kumar was remembered as humble and committed. He even postponed his marriage for duty.
Alam, the only son supporting his family, leaves behind loved ones now facing financial hardship and asking for government help.
Villagers in Jehanabad and Bhojpur are preparing tributes, proud to have known these inspiring young men who gave everything for their country.