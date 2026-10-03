Bijapur constable Vijendra Thakur dies, family disputes police suicide claim
India
A police constable, Vijendra Thakur, died at Sendra Camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on September 30.
While police say it was suicide, Thakur's family believes there's more to the story and suspects foul play.
His wife Sarita said he seemed absolutely fine during their last chat just a day before.
Bijapur family, locals protest, police probing
Thakur's family and local residents staged a protest, demanding a proper investigation into his death.
Bijapur Police said in a statement on Friday that the matter is being probed.