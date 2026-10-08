Bijnor tractor hits liquor shop crowd killing 3, accused Virendra
India
A clash between two villages in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh turned deadly when a tractor was driven into a crowd at a liquor shop on Wednesday night.
Three people, Baburam, Mahendra, and Udayveer, lost their lives in the incident.
Police have named Virendra from Datiana village as the accused.
Virendra hospitalized after tractor overturned
All three victims were taken to a community health center, but sadly didn't survive.
While trying to escape, Virendra's tractor overturned and he was injured; he's now being treated at a hospital.