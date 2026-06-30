Bijnor woman dies after self-immolation seeking action against Saurabh Singh

Court order blocked Saurabh Singh arrest

The woman had filed cases against Singh in both 2024 and 2025, but his arrest was blocked by a court order.

On the day of the incident, she asked the police to call him in but was told it would happen the next day.

Her stepfather allegedly brought an inflammable liquid that she used to set herself on fire.

The officer in charge has been suspended, and now police are looking for Singh and his brother (both serving in Kashmir) after more harassment claims from her family.